STEPANAKERT. – An anti-tank grenade blew up in one of the military units of Karabakh army on Saturday killing one and wounding two soldiers.

The tragic incident happened on Saturday afternoon at a military unit in the north-eastern direction of the line of contact.

Hrant Mangasaryan, 20, was killed, Gevorg Khyusunts and Sergey Alumyan suffered shrapnel wounds. An investigation has been launched.