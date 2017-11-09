News
Billionaires try to withdraw money from country in Saudi Arabia
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Millionaires and billionaires of Saudi Arabia are trying to withdraw their funds from the country, fearing negative consequences within corruption investigations.

The richest people in the country are negotiating with banks, asset managers and consultants to withdraw funds and liquid assets from Saudi Arabia and neighboring countries, RIA Novosti reported.

On Sunday, the Supreme Committee of Saudi Arabia, headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, ordered to arrest about 40 influential people, including members of the royal family, ministers, military and entrepreneurs.

Crown Prince ordered the ministers of the country's economic development council on Tuesday to be sure national and international companies will not suffer from investigative measures

According to unofficial data, the Central Bank ordered banks to freeze accounts of dozens individuals on Wednesday, Bloomberg reported. The private wealth of the detainees totaling $ 33 billion is already under threat.

The decline at stock exchanges of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s member countries is estimated at $17.6 billion.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
