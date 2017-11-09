News
PM: Pricing factors in specific Armenia-Georgia commodity markets need to be identified
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Thursday received chairman Nodar Khaduri of the Competition Agency of Georgia.

The Premier noted that Armenian-Georgian friendly relations can be described as a high-level and dynamically developing partnership, and therefore continued joint efforts need to be made in order to expand the ongoing multifaceted cooperation, including the development of trade and economic ties, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, Karapetyan welcomed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition of Armenia and the Competition Agency of Georgia, and which is aimed at promoting and strengthening cooperation between the two countries in the domain of competition policy and competition law.

Khaduri, for his part, said he had a productive discussion with his Armenian counterpart, and during which they were able to outline the cooperation areas of mutual interest.

In addition, the parties exchanged views on providing a level playing field for Armenian and Georgian companies, and implementing a joint survey of impediments to competition. In this context, Prime Minister Karapetyan stressed the need for identifying the pricing factors and conducting respective studies in specific commodity markets.
