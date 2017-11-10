Catalonia parliament ex-speaker detained in Spain

During the trial into Catalonia’s declaration of independence, a judge of the Supreme Court of Spain ruled that the ex-Speaker for the Parliament of Catalonia, Carme Forcadell, be held in custody until the bail of €150,000 is paid, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
Four other Catalan lawmakers were granted bail of €25,000.
All are being investigated for alleged rebellion and sedition over Catalonia’s declaration of independence from Spain.
A fifth Catalan MP, who is also under investigation, was released under certain conditions without bail being imposed.