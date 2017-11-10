News
Friday
November 10
Catalonia parliament ex-speaker detained in Spain
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

During the trial into Catalonia’s declaration of independence, a judge of the Supreme Court of Spain ruled that the ex-Speaker for the Parliament of Catalonia, Carme Forcadell, be held in custody until the bail of €150,000 is paid, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

Four other Catalan lawmakers were granted bail of €25,000.

All are being investigated for alleged rebellion and sedition over Catalonia’s declaration of independence from Spain.

A fifth Catalan MP, who is also under investigation, was released under certain conditions without bail being imposed.
