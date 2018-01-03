News
Russian expert: Turkey must stop barbaric blockade of Armenia
Russian expert: Turkey must stop barbaric blockade of Armenia
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The attempt to reconcile with Armenia was not useless, the researcher of the Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Russian analyst Viktor Nadein-Raevsky told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

According to political scientist, Ankara failed to establish relations with Yerevan after the conflict in Karabakh. The attempt to reconcile with Armenia was not useless for Turkey's strategy in 2008-2009.

Ankara was inspired to join the European Union, but Turkey fully understands that they will not succeed without establishing relations with Armenia, said the analyst, adding that Ankara should establish relations with Yerevan, Greece and Cyprus and stop the barbarous blockade of Armenia to realize its dream.
