Monday
December 25
Ruling party: 2018 to open up new opportunities for Armenian-US relations
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – New prerequisites for the development of the Armenian-US relations will appear in 2019, Chairman of the Armenian parliament’s standing committee on foreign relations Armen Ashotyan told reporters on Friday.

According to Ashotyan, US President's administration recently published new national security strategy, which opens up new opportunities for Armenian-US relations in the coming years.

“We must also take into account that global situation is troubling,”  said Ashotyan, adding that Armenia should be extremely cautious in promoting its national  interests and understand the situation of regional and global international politics.

Ashotyan noted that Armenia developed relations with Israel in 2017, compared with Armenian-Turkish relations, which are deadlocked in all fronts.
