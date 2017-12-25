Iranian president visits families of Armenian martyrs

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited two families of Armenian martyrs of the Iran-Iraq War (1980-88) on Sunday, December 24 on the occasion of Christmas, IRNA reported.

“I hope the character and teachings of Jesus Christ can lead humanity to peace and peaceful coexistence," he said when visiting the family of Armenian martyr George Keshish Harutun after congratulating the family on the birthday of Jesus Christ.

Also Sunday, President Rouhani visited the family of martyr Edwin Shahmiriyan and said, “The Iranian nation appreciates the devotion and self-sacrifice of the martyrs and their respectful families”.

"These days are the days of happiness of all Iranian people and the world, especially our Armenian and Christian citizens, and I am happy that this visit is taking place in such a night," the President continued.

Rouhani also responded to the martyr's mother's happiness over his visit and said: "This is our duty and the least we can do for you dear families of martyrs. You have devoted your son for defending the country and the Iranian nation and definitely have a high place beside the Almighty".

"The people of Iran are always grateful to their fellow Armenian citizens and consider them trustworthy, hard-working and honest, who love their country," President Rouhani added.

He also went on to say: "The people of Iran consider Prophet Jesus Christ (PBUH), Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Prophet Noah (PBUH), Prophet Ibrahim (PBUH) and Prophet Moses (PBUH) as great prophets who have brought blessings and prosperity for the humankind".

In this visit that Vice-President in Martyrs and Veterans Affairs Hojatoleslam Val-Moslemin Shahidi was attending, a plaque of appreciation was given to the family of the martyr.