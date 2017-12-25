News
Saudi Arabia: Shi'ite judge killed by kidnappers
Saudi Arabia: Shi'ite judge killed by kidnappers
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

A Shi‘ite Muslim judge abducted in eastern Saudi Arabia a year ago has been killed by his kidnappers, Reuters reported quoting the Saudi state news agency SPA.

Sheikh Mohammed al-Jirani disappeared last December from outside his home in the Qatif region, which is home to about one million Shi‘ite Muslims in the predominantly Sunni Muslim kingdom.

SPA said a security officer and one of the kidnappers were killed in a clash on Dec. 19 and a second kidnapper was arrested. It also said the judge’s body had been found in the remote farming district of Awamiya but did not say when he had been killed.

Authorities said earlier this year that three men being sought in connection with the abduction were already on a wanted list for their suspected involvement in “terrorist attacks” in eastern Saudi Arabia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
