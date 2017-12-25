News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
December 26
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.43
EUR
569.68
RUB
8.29
Show news feed
Serzh Sargsyan: Georgia should use Armenia's opportunities for export of goods to EAEU
Serzh Sargsyan: Georgia should use Armenia's opportunities for export of goods to EAEU
Region:World News, Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics, Economics


Georgia should use Armenia's opportunities and availability of free trade zones for export and sale of its products in the EAEU countries,

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili in Tbilisi.

According to Sargsyan, any company registered in Armenia can be very useful for Georgia, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported.

"The free trade zone on border with Iran is an excellent opportunity for Georgia, as Iran is a major market," he said.

The Armenian President also stressed that issues of security and stability in the region were discussed during the meeting with the Georgian counterpart.

During his visit, the President will meet with Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II. 

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Georgian President gives official reception in honor of President Serzh Sargsyan
Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Giorgi Margvelashvili raised toasts referring to the Armenian-Georgian interstate relations based on mutual respect and confidence...
Armenian-Georgian high-level talks held in Tbilisi
Presidents instructed them to strengthen mutual contacts and cooperation...
 Georgia president: Armenia’s EAEU membership has not hampered bilateral economic cooperation between Yerevan and Tbilisi
I am convinced we can further deepen the cooperation between the two friendly people...
 Serzh Sargsyan: Armenian citizens prefer to spend vacation in friendly Georgia
Our countries have really friendly, good-neighborly relations...
 Armenia president arrives on official visit to Georgia (PHOTOS)
he results of the talks will be summed up by Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Giorgi Margvelashvili during the joint press conference....
 Armenia President to pay official visit to Georgia
The agenda of Serzh Sargsyan’s trip is made public…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news