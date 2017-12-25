Serzh Sargsyan: Georgia should use Armenia's opportunities for export of goods to EAEU

Georgia should use Armenia's opportunities and availability of free trade zones for export and sale of its products in the EAEU countries,

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan said at a joint press conference with his Georgian counterpart Giorgi Margvelashvili in Tbilisi.

According to Sargsyan, any company registered in Armenia can be very useful for Georgia, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported.

"The free trade zone on border with Iran is an excellent opportunity for Georgia, as Iran is a major market," he said.

The Armenian President also stressed that issues of security and stability in the region were discussed during the meeting with the Georgian counterpart.

During his visit, the President will meet with Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, Parliament Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.