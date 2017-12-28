NSS: Person suspected of ties with international terrorist organization was prevented from entering Armenia

YEREVAN. – In response to an inquiry by Aravot (Morning) newspaper, the National Security Service (NSS) of Armenia confirmed the information that, several days ago, the law enforcement agencies of the country prevented a foreign citizen, who is suspected of having ties with an international terrorist organization, from entering Armenia.
But the NSS did not disclose more details on this incident, and on the grounds of the respective ongoing intelligence work.
As reported earlier, Aravot has learned from a reliable source that about ten days ago, the law enforcement agencies of Armenia prevented an Islamic State terrorist group member’s attempt to enter the country, reported the paper.