Thursday
December 28
Thursday
December 28
Newspaper: Islamic State attempts to enter Armenia?
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Aravot (Morning) newspaper has learned from a reliable source that about ten days ago, the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Armenia (RA) prevented an Islamic State terrorist group member’s attempt to enter the country, reported the paper.

“According to the information we received, a citizen (his name could not be verified) of one of the Central Asian countries, [and] who is a member of the Islamic State, was detained in mid-December, at Zvartnots [International] Airport of [capital city] Yerevan, by the border service and national security bodies of Armenia.

“This person had arrived from Turkey and attempted to enter the territory of Armenia, and which was prevented in time by the RA relevant organizations, and the person having a possible link to the terrorist organization was sent back to Turkey,” wrote Aravot.
