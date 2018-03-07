YEREVAN. – The US visit of the delegation from the Armenia-USA Friendship Group of the National Assembly of Armenia (NA) kicked off on Tuesday.

Within the framework of the visit the delegation members had a meeting with analysts from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, informed the NA news service. The interlocutors reflected on global and regional security and the key modern-day challenges of Armenia’s foreign policy, and Armenian-American relations.

On the same day, the Armenian MPs met with members of the Armenian National Committee of America. They spoke about the matters that are on the agenda of Armenian-American relations.

In the evening, the local Armenian community held a reception in honor of the NA delegation, at Saint Mary’s Armenian Apostolic Church in Washington, D.C.