Member of the Turkish parliament of Armenian origin Garo Paylan has joined the calls to release Turkish journalists arrested and jailed for their political views.

Garo Paylan called to release Ahmet Sik, Murat Sabuncu and Akin Atalay and urged to stop the shame.

“Journalism is not a crime,” he tweeted.

Garo Paylan participated in the protect action against the arrest of Cumhuriyet newspaper journalists.