YEREVAN. – Lebanese companies can use our platform to access broader markets.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Monday stated the above-said at his meeting with PM Saad Hariri of Lebanon.

Karapetyan on Monday arrived in Lebanon on a two-day official visit, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

After the official welcoming ceremony at the Beirut International Airport, the Armenian Prime Minister’s delegation headed to the office of the Lebanese government, where Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan met with Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri.

The private meeting between the Armenian and Lebanese Prime Ministers was followed by the expanded meeting of the governmental delegations of the two countries.

Karen Karapetyan thanked his counterpart for the invitation to visit Lebanon and the warm welcome. Touching on the avenues for the development bilateral economic relations, Prime Minister Karapetyan said, “Lebanese companies can use our platform to access broader markets, taking into account Armenia’s EAEU membership, as well as the free economic zone on the border with Iran, and the GSP trade regime with the European Union. In general, it is just the right time to come to Armenia and make investments in our country.”

Also, the Prime Minister presented his government’s steps aimed at improving Armenia’s business climate. The Premier also suggested considering the possibility of establishing joint ventures in light industry, jewelry, pharmaceutics, and agriculture.

Stressing the importance of developing multifaceted relationships with Armenia, Saad Hariri noted, in turn, that Lebanon also is a good place for investment, particularly in infrastructure, including through public and private partnership.

As they discussed the ongoing cooperation in agriculture, information technologies, tourism and culture, the Armenian and Lebanese Prime Ministers expressed willingness to expand the interactions through joint efforts.

Karen Karapetyan suggested considering the idea of setting up an Armenian-Lebanese investment fund to finance joint projects and assured of the Armenian side’s readiness to share its track-record in solar energy.

The Premier invited his Lebanese counterpart to visit Armenia, noting that the Armenian-Lebanese intergovernmental commission could meet on the margins of the visit to discuss the above-mentioned matters and outline new directions of cooperation. The head of the Armenian government highlighted the role of Lebanon’s Armenian community in the furtherance and strengthening of bilateral relations.

At the end of the meeting, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan made a note in the Golden Book of Honorary Guests office of the Lebanese government.