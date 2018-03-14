YEREVAN. – The adoption of the new Criminal Code is part of Armenia’s commitments.
Natalia Vutova, Head of the Council of Europe (CoE) Office in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, on Wednesday noted the aforementioned at the discussion—in Yerevan—on the draft Criminal Code of Armenia.
She recalled that numerous amendments and additions were made to the current Criminal Code over the years, but now, a new draft document has been developed.
Vutova said they hope it will be adopted, and reflected on the relevant work that is done.
She added that it is very important to the CoE that many parties—both from Armenia’s state agencies and NGOs—are presented in this discussion, and this will contribute to work efficiency.