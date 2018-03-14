YEREVAN. – Russian arms sales to Azerbaijan were conducted within the framework of the agreements that were reached before April 2016 (i.e. the four-day military actions on the Karabakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, and unleashed by Azerbaijan).

Konstantin Kosachev, Chairperson of the Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Russian Council of the Federation, on Wednesday stated about the above-said at a news conference in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan. He noted this in response to a remark that even though Russia is outraged by the selling of weapons to Ukraine, this does not stop it from selling $5bn worth of weapons to Azerbaijan, in the case when Russia is the strategic partner of Armenia.

“First of all, I want to stress that in such cases, it’s about conflicts in a ‘heated’ phase, like in Ukraine, where weapons are used,” Kosachev said. “Fortunately, the Nagorno-Karabakh [(Artsakh)] conflict is not at that phase. [But] we all realize that the situation is volatile, and the events of April 2016 are another proof of those tragic events.

“[But] Russia fulfills the contracts that were signed before April 2016, and we [Russia] are obligated to do so in accordance with the provisions of those contracts. But this is the situation that existed until that moment; and according to the information I have, in the future it will not be implemented at the current scale.

“We certainly are reacting to the situation that has taken place in April 2016; there is no doubt about this.”