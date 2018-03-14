YEREVAN. – The second round of a competition for Innovation Matching Grants has been launched in Armenia, director of the Enterprise Incubator Foundation Bagrat Yengibaryan said.
He said the project is quite successful and differs from others as it is focused on IT and engineering.
As a result of the first round, 14 companies have received grants and there are companies that negotiate investments worth over 1 million.
“The second round has already been announced, and it will provide nine grants of 35 thousand euros. The applicant organizations must finance 50% of the programs,” Yengibaryan said.