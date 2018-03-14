Kurdistan Region's airports have been reopened for international flights. Baghdad will send technical teams to Erbil and Sulaimani on Sunday and the Iraqi interior ministry will control the flight schedule, Rudaw reported.

Iraqi Interior Minister Qasim al-Araji, KRG Interior Minister Karim Sinjari, and Bestun Zangana, the head of the Transportation Committee in the Iraqi parliament, made the joint announcement on Wednesday after meeting in Erbil.

"There is some propaganda that the directors will be changed. None of these are true. The flights are open from now on based on a schedule from the Iraqi Ministry of Transportation," said Zangana.

"The technical sides from Sunday onward will come to the aiports and start working under the [Iraqi] Civil Aviation Authority," revealed Zangana.

"We welcome the Iraqi minister of interior and thank him for his efforts for reopening both the Sulaimani and Erbil airports. The reopening of the two airports is a good step towards resolving the issues between the governments of Baghdad and Erbil," Sinjari said.

Sinjari, who is also acting Peshmerga minister, reiterated that "all issues between Baghdad and Erbil should be resolved through dialogue and discussions and based on the Iraqi constitution," Sinjari said.