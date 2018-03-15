YEREVAN. – Armenia is following the military drills launched by Azerbaijan, we must be ready to any move, Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters.

Commenting on the remark that by launching military exercise Azerbaijan is preparing for a war, Kocharyan said: “There can be different speculations under these conditions, it is a period of election campaign, but not everything is explained by this. One has to be attentive to his [Ilham Aliyev’s] moves. We must always be ready for any provocation by Azerbaijan”.

Azerbaijan is holding large-scale military drills from 12 to 17 March with the participation of various military branches, formations and units. According to the defense ministry, the drills will involve up to 25,000 military personnel.