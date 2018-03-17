Deployment of a global missile defense system is aimed at devaluing Russia’s strategic nuclear capability, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Vietnamese and Japanese media.
The global missile defense system is not designed to counter the threats coming from Iran and North Korea, but to encircle the Russian Federation around the perimeter, he said.
According to Lavrov, Moscow tried to create with Washington a mechanism for joint consideration of protection against ballistic missiles, but in vain.
Earlier, Pentagon Chief James Mattis said that Russia is conducting the arms race with itself.
In mid-December, the Japanese authorities approved the installation of two American anti-missile defense systems Aegis Ashore in their country. The cost of systems, which Tokyo will buy in the U.S., is around $1.8 billion.