Man opened fire and took hostages at the supermarket in the town of Trebes, in south France on Friday, express.co reported.

According to the source, the gunman has claimed allegiance to Islamic State.

Three helicopters and 50 police officers arrived at the scene.

One of the witnesses said the attacker shouted "Allah Akbar,” the source said.

Earlier on Friday, in the neighboring city of Carcassonne, an armed man in a car followed the group of police officers and opened fire. One police officer was wounded as the result of the incident. It was not yet clear whether the two incidents were linked.