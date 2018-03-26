YEREVAN.- Expansion of cooperation with Armenia is important for Georgia, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the RA George Saganelidze said on Monday, during the meeting with Armenian National Assembly Deputy Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov in Yerevan Georgy Saganelidze.

Welcoming the Ambassador, Eduard Sharmazanov highlighted the traditional friendship of the brotherly peoples, considering necessary the further development and enlargement of the Armenian-Georgian relations in all directions. In that context the NA Deputy Speaker also distinguished the activation of the relations between the parliaments of Armenia and Georgia not only at the level of the parliamentary friendship groups, but also the committees.

Eduard Sharmazanov touched upon the regional security problems.

The sides also discussed the steps taken on cultural cooperation, the development of tourism and making recognizable to each other the spiritual-historical values.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the RA has thanked the RA NA Deputy Speaker for the warm reception and has underlined that in the relations with Armenia Georgia emphasizes the enlargement of cooperation in all directions, especially on the parliamentary diplomacy platform. Talking about the regional problems, George Saganelidze reaffirmed their balanced position in the peaceful settlement of the NK problem. The Ambassador documented with satisfaction the warm, friendly relations existing between the two countries, underscoring that the sides should do their best for further deepening and strengthening them.