The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia received a call, on Thursday at 10:25pm.

It was informed that a road accident had occurred in Gyumri, there were affected people, and rescuers were needed.

A rescue squad was dispatched to the scene.

It was found out that a VAZ 2101—with driver A. A. (born in 1988)—and an Opel Astra—with driver V. K. (born in 1983)—had collided, and A. A. had died on the spot.

The Opel driver and the passengers—A. K. (born in 1984) and A. Sh. (born in 2001)—had sustained injuries, and they were taken to hospital where doctors said they are in satisfactory condition.