Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said Israel has to recognize the Armenian Genocide in response to the recent statement by Turkish President Recep Erdogan.

Erdan slammed Erdogan calling him “an Antisemite” who “continues to support Hamas”, the Jerusalem Post reported.

His statement came after Erdogan condemned the actions of the Israeli army during the March 30 clashes on the border with the Gaza Strip. Erdogan called Israel a “terrorist state and occupier,” and Netanyahu a “terrorist”.

Speaking on Army Radio, Erdan said that “it's possible Israel should have acted against Turkey in the international arena and recognized the Armenian genocide committed by the Ottoman Empire.”

Israel should “'present the values held by the Turks around the world, including recognition of the slaughter of the Armenians. We must stand up to the hostility and antisemitism of Erdogan. A strange thing is taking place here when a country like Turkey, which butchers the Kurds [and] occupies north Cyprus is accepted in the West as a legitimate state.”

Netanyahu: Israel will not accept moral preaching from a country that is bombing civilians