Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected Ankara’s criticism in relation to the actions of the Israeli army on March 30 when 16 Palestinians were killed in clashes.

Earlier Turkey’s foreign ministry condemned “inhumane attack”, The Times of Israel reported.

“The most moral army in the world will not accept moral preaching from someone who for years has been bombing a civilian population indiscriminately,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“That’s apparently how Ankara marks [April Fool’s Day],” Netanyahu tweeted in Hebrew, of the Turkish condemnation.

At least 17 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,400 have been injured in clashes when Palestinians took to the streets on Land Day and demanded return of refugees to the native land.

The army estimates over 30,000 took part in the protests.

Israeli army’s press office said at least ten of the killed where the militants of the Palestinian armed groups.