Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II is leaving for the Vatican at the invitation of Pope Francis.

On April 5 he will attend the opening ceremony of the statue to Gregory of Narek (Grigor Narekatsi).

Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, and Aram I, Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony.