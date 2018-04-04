YEREVAM. – Iran offers gas to Armenia at a higher price than Russia, Armenia's Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Hayk Harutyunyan told reporters on Wednesday.

He assured that the negotiations continue. However, asked whether the Iranian side offers a higher price than the Russians do, the minister said: “Yes”.

He added that the questions regarding Iranian ambassador to Armenia Seyed Kazem Sadjadi’s statements have to be addressed to the ambassador, not him.

Harutyunyan recalled that the ambassador did not voice the specific price, adding that Iran sells gas to neighboring countries at a very high price, while Armenia has not yet been offered gas at lower prices.

“The price that they are offering is a commercial secret, and I have no right to disclose it,” Harutyunuan said, thus repeating his statement made during the previous media conference.

He added that Armenia and Iran are negotiating both within “gas in exchange for electricity” formula and over gas supplies for domestic consumption.

As reported earlier, last month Iranian ambassador to Armenia told reporters that Iran is ready to sell gas to Yerevan at affordable prices.