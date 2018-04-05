A total of 7,000 soldiers will be sent to the Evros regional unit in the northern Aegean Sea, said Greek defense minister, Panos Kammenos, at a meeting with soldiers in Icaria, RIA Novosti reported.
According to the minister, this decision is made amid deteriorating relations with Turkey.
“In the next few days, 3.5 thousand troops will be sent to the islands, while another 3.5 thousand permanent staff and conscripts will be transferred to Evros," said Kammenos.
According to him, Greece is ready to resist any threat.
“We rely on our own resources, we do not expect (help) from our allies,” the minister said.
Kammenos noted that he would do his best to return two Greek servicemen held in Turkish prison.
According to the Greek side, two Greek soldiers were detained after accidentally crossing the Turkish border in bad weather on March 1. However, a Turkish court charged two soldiers with espionage and illegally entering the country.