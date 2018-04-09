YEREVAN. – Special session of the National Assembly (NA) is convened Monday at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concert Complex in capital city Yerevan, where the inauguration of the fourth President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, is held (PHOTOS).
The event brought together 1,300 people, including guests from the country and abroad, as well as the heads of media outlets.
According to the already-established tradition, the national and spiritual symbols of Armenia—the main copy of the country’s Constitution and the 7th century Holy Bible—were brought to the NA sessions’ hall.
In the morning, these symbols were brought to the Presidential Residence, from where they were taken to the venue for this inauguration.
NA Chairman Ara Babloyan opened the special session. Subsequently, Sarkissian was invited to NA podium to read the text of his oath of office.
The newly elected President of Armenia takes a respective oath before the people by putting his right hand on the Holy Bible and the Constitution.
