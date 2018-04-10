YEREVAN. – Election of the Prime Minister of Armenia will be held at the National Assembly (NA) special session on April 17.

NA Chairman Ara Babloyan on Tuesday stated about the aforesaid at the start of the parliament sittings.

“Since the President of the Republic of Armenia has assumed office and the government has submitted its resignation, according to Article 140 of the NA Rules of Procedure, I announce that the matter of election of the PM will be discussed on April 17 at 12[pm], at the NA special session to be convened by virtue of law,” Babloyan said.

As reported earlier, as of Monday, Armenia has completely passed to a parliamentary system of governance, according to which the Prime Minister will be the top official in the country.

Fourth President Armen Sarkissian on Monday assumed office at the NA special session.

Also on Monday, the government resigned, and therefore the NA factions can nominate candidates for the new PM, and within seven days

The PM is elected by a majority vote of the total number of deputies, and by open voting.

But the serving Premier and the ministers will remain acting until the formation of a new government.

The new government of Armenia shall be formed within fifteen days after the appointment of the new Prime Minister.

With new legislative regulations, the new government will comprise the Prime Minister, First Deputy Prime Minister, two deputy prime ministers, and seventeen ministers. There will no longer be a Ministry of International Economic Integration and Reforms.

The government shall be considered to be formed if at least two-thirds of its members have been appointed.

The appointed government members shall take a respective oath at the Presidential Residence, and in the presence of the President.