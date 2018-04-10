Japanese man from Hokkaido Island was recognized on Tuesday as the world's oldest male, Reuters reported.
According to Guinness World Records, a 112-year-old Masazo Nonaka took the title after Francisco Nunez Olivera, who died this year at the age of 113.
Asked to reveal the secret of his longevity, Nonaka always replies that he just takes things at a gentle pace.
Nonaka says he does not change his current way of life: he likes the sweet, especially cakes, reads newspapers and enjoys onsen – bath with natural hot water, saturated with minerals.
According to Guinness World Records, 117-year-old Nabi Tajima of Japan, born 4 August 1900, is the oldest living person.