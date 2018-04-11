STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Wednesday convened a working consultation.

The talk aimed at discussing the program of holding an economic forum in Artsakh this fall, and with the participation of Lebanese Armenian entrepreneurial circles, as well as cooperation between the Armenian community of Lebanon and the NKR in educational and humanitarian domains, Central Information Department of the Office of the Artsakh President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, the President gave instructions to the heads of the concerned agencies towards the implementation of the respective planned activities.

Artsakh Minister of State Arayik Haroutyunyan and some other officials also took part in the consultation.