The countries in Eurasia are most at risk of falling into authoritarianism. Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, and Kyrgyzstan are moving in a negative direction, according to the Nations in Transit report published by Freedom House.
Armenia’s democracy score declined from 5.39 to 5.43 in 2017, the report shows.
The report says Armenia’s corruption rating declined from 5.25 to 5.50 due to the solidification of systemic corruption as a consequence of the ruling party’s consolidation of executive, legislative, and judicial power, and due to accumulated evidence of government unwillingness to root out high-level abuse of office.
Armenia’s regime is described as semi-consolidated authoritarian regime. The worst results were registered in the national democratic governance and electoral processes.
Overall, in 2018, Nations in Transit registered the most score declines in the project’s 23-year history: 19 of the 29 countries had declines in their overall Democracy Scores. For the second year in a row, there are more Consolidated Authoritarian Regimes than Consolidated Democracies.