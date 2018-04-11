Moscow is not supporting the so-called ‘Twitter-diplomacy’ and counts on a serious approach in international relations, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said commenting on US President Donald Trump’s most recent Tweeter statements about Russia, TASS reported.
"We are not participating in ‘Twitter-diplomacy’," Peskov told journalists. "We are supporting serious approaches."
"We still firmly believe that it is important to abstain from taking steps, which may be detrimental to the already fragile situation (in Syria)," he said.
The invented charges over the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria cannot serve as a pretext for the use of force towards that country, he added.
"We remain certain that the claims chemical weapons have been allegedly used in (Syria’s) Douma are far-fetched and cannot excuse any use of force," Peskov said.