YEREVAN.- An Omani citizen contacted police on Thursday and told that a stranger had attempted to kill him and robbed him, stealing money, a cell phone, passport, and documents, the Police press service reported.
Thanks to the measures taken by officers of Marash subdivision of the Central Police division, the circumstances of the incident were revealed.
As a result of urgent operative-investigative measures, the suspect was identified and located. Bah Alfa Amir Anayu,30, a citizen of Guinea, was detained on suspicion of attacking the victim and inflicting him bodily injuries. The suspect is arrested, the stolen items are seized.