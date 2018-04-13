YEREVAN. – As reported earlier, an Omani citizen contacted Armenia Police on Thursday and told that a stranger had attempted to kill him and robbed him, stealing money, a mobile phone, a passport, and documents.

He said a stranger had approached him at a pub in capital city Yerevan, made him get into a taxi, and said he would stab him, otherwise. In the cab, this stranger had stolen the Omani citizen’s wallet, and then taken him to a house where he had beaten him and stolen his mobile phone. Subsequently, the Omani man had managed to escape from that house.

Several hours after this incident, Guinean citizen Bah Alfa Amir Anayu, 30, was detained on suspicion of robbery and inflicting bodily injuries.

He, however, told a totally different story. The Guinean said that after having fun in a club, he had gone to the house of this Omani man, and with his consent, where an argument had arisen.

“I’m saying [to him], ‘Behave yourself, sit down,’ and then I hit him,” the Guinean told, in Armenian. “I said, ‘Do you have a passport?’ He showed [it], I looked [at it], and then I saw that he’s very drunk. We went out. He left [his] phone at my home, and [his] passport also is in my pocket. We went to the police, and then we came out. He fled. I went, slept tranquilly because he knows where my house is. I know that he will definitely come after his passport.”

The suspect is arrested, and the stolen items are confiscated.