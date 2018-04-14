A total of 100 cruise and air-to-surface missiles were launched at targets in Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement following the airstrikes.

Two US warships carried out the attack from the Red Sea, as well as tactical aviation over the Mediterranean Sea and B-1B bombers from al-Tanf area, Sputnik reported quoting the Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, Syria’s air defense forces managed to shoot down “significant part” of the missiles.

Russia's air defenses haven't been used to repell the missile strike on the territory of the Syrian Arab Republic, the military said.