Al Mayadeen TV: Drones attack 3 US military bases in Iraq, Syria

Attacks were made on several American military bases in Iraq and Syria, Al Mayadeen television reported, citing its sources.

According to them, the Ain al-Asad airbase, which is located in al-Anbar Governorate of Iraq, was attacked at least twice by drones, and another drone attack was carried out on the military base of the US and the Western coalition in the Syrian border town of Al-Tanf.

It is not noted who could be behind these attacks.

As per Al Mayadeen's sources, the armed forces of Shiite militias, which are part of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance movement, shelled the military base which is located north of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, an autonomous region in northern Iraq.