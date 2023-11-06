News
Tuesday
November 07
News
Al Mayadeen TV: Drones attack 3 US military bases in Iraq, Syria
Region:World News, Middle East
Theme: Politics

Attacks were made on several American military bases in Iraq and Syria, Al Mayadeen television reported, citing its sources.

According to them, the Ain al-Asad airbase, which is located in al-Anbar Governorate of Iraq, was attacked at least twice by drones, and another drone attack was carried out on the military base of the US and the Western coalition in the Syrian border town of Al-Tanf.

It is not noted who could be behind these attacks.

As per Al Mayadeen's sources, the armed forces of Shiite militias, which are part of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance movement, shelled the military base which is located north of Erbil, the capital of Iraqi Kurdistan, an autonomous region in northern Iraq.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
