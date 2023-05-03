Iran president on official visit to Syria for first time after conflict

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi traveled to Syria Wednesday morning on an official visit. This is the first visit of the president of Iran to Syria after the 2011 conflict in this Arab country.
The Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade of Syria, Mohammad Samer al-Khalil, welcomed Raisi at the international airport of Syrian capital Damascus.
The Syrian Al-Watan newspaper wrote earlier that Raisi's visit to Syria is for two days, and the official talks between the presidents of Iran and Syria will take place regarding the strengthening of cooperation between the two countries in the strategic—especially economic—domain.
According to the newspaper, economic agreements and memoranda of understanding will be signed between Iran and Syria during Raisi's visit.