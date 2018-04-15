YEREVAN. – My Step initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, announced during Sunday’s rally at France Square in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan that the first phase of their plan has been completed, and therefore they will start nonviolent civil disobedience.

Also, Pashinyan said volunteers—pedestrians, protest car rally participants, and cyclists—will be signed up because active actions will begin on Monday.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on Friday with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on April 17, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.