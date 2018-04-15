YEREVAN. – The “My Step” initiative on Sunday is holding its second rally of the day at France Square in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The head of this initiative, opposition Civil Contract Party member and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan, announced earlier that the first phase of their plan has been completed, and therefore they will start nonviolent civil disobedience.

Also, Pashinyan had said volunteers—pedestrians, protest car rally participants, and cyclists—will be signed up, since active actions will begin on Monday.

On March 31, the Civil Contract Party, led by Pashinyan, had started a protest march through several towns of Armenia—and whose objective is to prevent the third term in office by ex-President Serzh Sargsyan; but this time as the next likely Prime Minister—and which concluded on Friday with a rally at Liberty Square in downtown Yerevan, and then with a round-the-clock sit-in at France Square.

Also, the protesters had announced that they plan to block the NA building as well as the houses of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MPs on April 17, so as not to enable them to take part in the next PM’s election at the special parliamentary session on that day, and during which the RPA will nominate Sargsyan as candidate for the next PM.