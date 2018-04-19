YEREVAN. – At present, capital city Yerevan police have detained 122 people, informed the Police of Armenia.

Attorney Vahan Hovhannisyan, who is at one police precinct, told Armenian News-NEWS.am that some of the six minors who were detained and brought to this station have already been released, and the rest will be released soon.

According to his information, police have detained a total of eight minors on Thursday.

“An administrative report is being prepared against them in violation of the law,” Hovhannisyan added, in particular.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by holding rallies, marching, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.