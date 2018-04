YEREVAN. – Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I has arrived in Armenia, he is at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin.

Catholicos is expected to hold meetings with Armenian PM Serzh Sargsyan and President Aremen Sarkissian. He will spend in Armenia a couple of hours, and a meeting with protesters is not on the agenda, spokesperson for the Mother See, Fr. Vahram Melikyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

