Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia, His Holiness Aram I will visit Armenia for a couple of hours on Friday.

Speaking at the airport before his arrival, Aram I said they are all concerned over the situation in Armenia.

“Just as Armenia’s prosperity is our duty and pride, the pain and troubles of our people are ours as well. We naturally cannot stay indifferent to issues worrying our people. We cannot stay indifferent to the scenes and developments we see in the streets of Yerevan,” he said.