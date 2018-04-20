YEREVAN. – The demonstrators—led by “My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan—have marched and reached the Great Bridge of Hrazdan—which is more commonly known as Kievian Bridge—in capital city Yerevan.

Three large trucks there had blocked the road to the bridge, and their drivers stated that the vehicles had “broken down.”

Pashinyan approached one of the truck drivers and embraced him, and these truck drivers also joined the march.

But the Deputy Police Chief of Yerevan, Valeri Osipyan, told these truck drivers that they were not doing a good thing.

There is tension between demonstrators and police in Yerevan, since Friday morning. Activists are attempting to block streets, including with cars, whereas the police try to open these streets.

In addition, police officers, including those in civilian clothes, are detaining demonstrators, and, moreover, with non-police vehicles.

A number of Yerevan streets and avenues, the Davtashen Bridge, Yeghvard Highway, and Yerevan-Abovyan motorway were closed off and then opened since the morning.

As of 1pm, Yerevan police detained 107 people, including Nikol Pashinyan’s son, who was later released.

Pashinyan on Thursday announced that on Friday, they will resume their protest action of total blockade of Yerevan streets. Also, he noted that they will close off subway stations, too, and called on everyone to either not go to work or to join them on Friday.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.