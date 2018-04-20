YEREVAN. – As of Friday at 1 pm, capital city Yerevan police have detained 107 people.

Despite rainy weather, actions of civil disobedience continue in the streets.

The situation is tense in different parts of the city where protesters try to block the streets. Police officers hurry to open the streets and detain the activists.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday announced that on Friday, they will resume their protest action of total blockade of Yerevan streets. Also, he noted that they will close off subway stations, too, and called on everyone to either not go to work or to join them on Friday.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.