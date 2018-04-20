YEREVAN. – Situation at Mashtots Avenue where the demonstrators are marching right now is rather tense (PHOTO).
Police officers jumped out of the car and ran after the participants of the procession at Mashtots Avenue, Armenian News-NEWS.am correspondent reports from the site.
They detained several people, while using force. Police tried to detain our correspondent, but changed their mind after learning that he is a journalist.
