YEREVAN. – The topic of discussion with the authorities can only be the resignation of Serzh Sargsyan.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) of Armenia “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan on Saturday told aforesaid to reporters, during the “My Step” march in capital city Yerevan.

He noted this commenting on Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s proposal to him to immediately sit at the negotiating table.

“After that [Sargsyan’s stepping down], we will discuss the terms,” Pashinyan said. “Moreover, these terms shall be acceptable not to me, but to the people.”

Also, he stated that Sargsyan has no control over the current situation and his obstinacy threatens Armenia.

“If they [the police] take, apprehend, arrest or detain me, I call on Armenia’s citizens to go out and close off all the roads, block all the police departments, all public administration buildings,” Pashinyan stated adding that his arrest cannot stop the process.

As reported earlier, Serzh Sargsyan issued a statement and called on Nikol Pashinyan to immediately “sit at the table of political dialogue and negotiations,” while the police threatened to stop the rally.

Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in capital city Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.

Armenia PM calls on opposition movement leader MP to immediately sit at negotiating table