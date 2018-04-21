YEREVAN. – The police just recently detained several market merchants in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia, at a downtown intersection.

The Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter at the scene informed that, first, these merchants closed off the Mashtots Avenue-Amiryan Street intersection, and then the Pushkin Street-Mashtots Avenue intersection. Subsequently, they blocked the Tumanyan Street-Mashtots Avenue intersection with garbage bins.

Police started forcibly detaining the demonstrators.

They detained protesters at France Square, too.

The merchants, who have declared a strike, have marched and reached the building of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“My Step” initiative leader, opposition Civil Contract Party Political Council member, and National Assembly (NA) “Way Out” (Yelk) Faction head Nikol Pashinyan and his supporters are staging protests in capital city Yerevan ever since April 13, and by marching, holding rallies, as well as blocking streets and squares. They protest against ex-President Serzh Sargsyan being elected Prime Minister of Armenia.

As a result of the clashes during these demonstrations, 46 people—including Pashinyan—were injured, and police detained several dozen people, including minors.

In addition, a criminal case has been filed into the protesters’ bursting into the Public Radio of Armenia building and regarding an incident that occurred at an intersection in downtown Yerevan.

Ex-President Serzh Sargsyan was elected Prime Minister at Tuesday’s NA special session, and by a vote of 77 for and 18 against.