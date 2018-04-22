YEREVAN. – First deputy PM Karen Karapetyan issued a statement regarding the situation in the country.

“All of us, citizens of Armenia, hoped that through today's negotiations solutions will be found to get out of the current situation. Unfortunately, one of their parties represented by Mr. Pashinyan (leader of “My Step” initiative - Ed.) came to the meeting not to negotiate, but to dictate his conditions. In this situation, the dialogue could not yield results, since the position of one of the parties was initially deconstructive, not supposing the desire to agree on something.

I appeal to all political forces, citizens of Armenia, to show vigilance. Our super-goal remains the stability of the country and we need to ensure the necessary solutions,” the statement reads.

The meeting between Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan and Nikol Pashinyan ended with nothing. Serzh Sargsyan said that the demand for his resignation is an ultimatum to the state, blackmail of the legitimate authorities and left the hall. Pashinyan added that the protests will continue until Sargsyan resigns.